CBI officials scale wall to enter Chidambaram's house

A team of CBI officials descended on the residence of former finance minister P Chidambaram Wednesday night, minutes after he reached there after a dramatic appearance at a press conference at AICC headquarters here.

The team of about 30 CBI sleuths accompanied by Delhi police officials reached the Jor Bagh residence of Chidambaram and knocked at the doors for a few minutes before scaling the boundary wall to enter the premises.

#WATCH Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. CBI has issued a Look-Out Notice against him. pic.twitter.com/WonEnoAgR4 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

A team of ED officials also reached there.

In fast-paced events, Chidambaram, who could not be traced by the agencies since Tuesday evening and failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court on Wednesday, appeared at the Congress headquarters at 8 pm where he addressed a brief press conference claiming innocence in the INX Media case.

He reached his Jor Bagh residence along with fellow Congress leaders and lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the same vehicle.

Within minutes of Chidambaram reaching his residence, the CBI sleuths arrived there.

A large number media personnel staked out near the residence.