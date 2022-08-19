CBI raids trigger war of words between AAP and BJP

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after CBI conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Friday.

While AAP alleged that the raids were the result of the Delhi government's "good performance", the BJP slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over corruption.

Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out. In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors. That is why ministers of both departments are "targeted" to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.

"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of his good performance which is being appreciated globally.

"The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish. CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raids and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also," Kejriwal tweeted.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere."

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha praised his party colleague - calling him "the hero of education revolution". Exuding confidence that nothing will be found against them in the raids, Raghav Chadha said his party leaders will cooperate with the probe agency.

"The CBI raided the residence of Manish Sisodia at the behest of the BJP on the day when Delhi education model was appreciated and his photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper - The New York Times," Chadha tweeted.

आज के New York Times में केजरीवाल सरकार की शिक्षा क्रांति की खूब वाहवाही हुई है. उसी सुबह उस शिक्षा क्रांति के नायक मनीष सिसोदिया के घर भाजपा की CBI ने रेड कर दी.

इन्होंने 8 साल में खूब रेड करवाई, लेकिन कुछ मिला नहीं. आगे भी करवाते रहिए- हम जांच में पूरा सहयोग करेंगे. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 19, 2022

Reacting to the developments, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools and should stop addressing the people of the country. Delhi CM did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today."

"No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi," Thakur said.

It is alleged that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded causing loss to the exchequer.

The excise department had given a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee on the excuse of Covid-19, the sources claimed, adding that it also refunded the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from airport authorities.

"It was in gross violation of rule 48(11)(b) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which clearly stipulates that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for the grant of the licence, failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government," one of the sources had said.

The Excise Policy, 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report was implemented from November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

Several of its provisions such as slashing the number of dry days to three from 21 per year, the government's exit from retail liquor sale, allowing bars in hotels, restaurants to stay open till 3 am (awaiting police permission) and the retail licensees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol were implemented by the excise department.

However, under the policy, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-conforming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations for violations of the Master Plan.

(With inputs from PTI)