Centre adopting targeted approach to tame inflation: FM

Centre adopting targeted approach to tame inflation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman stressed that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 20:17 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has adopted a targeted approach, based on ground-level inputs, to tackle retail inflation which is ruling at around 7 per cent.

The minister was replying to a short-duration debate on price rise in the Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman stressed that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong.

Indian economy compared to the situation prevailing in peer-group nations and even developed countries is definitely "much better", she said.

Read | There is no collapse of Indian rupee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

However, the minister also acknowledged that global factors are impacting the economy, and said "these are realities".

The finance minister said that both the government and the Reserve Bank are taking steps to bring down inflation below 7 per cent and further under 6 per cent.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure that the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Sitharaman also countered opposition charges that the central government was only working for Ambanis and Adanis, and not the poor.

Such arguments, she said only politicise an important debate like the one on price rise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian economy
Inflation
Parliament
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 