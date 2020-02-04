Centre should implement NRC nationwide: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP member on Tuesday made a plea to the Government in Lok Sabha to bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP), said, "Today, I make a request to the Centre to implement NRC nationwide."

He alleged that vote bank politics was being done in the name of Muslims of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Congress, he said, wanted division of the nation and the country should be saved from it. Navneet Kaur Rana, an Independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati, raised the issue of women being burnt alive in Hinganghat area of Wardha district of Maharashtra and said there was a need for a strict law to deal with such incidents. She said women like her (a member of Parliament) were also not safe.