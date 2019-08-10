Centre, Tripura insurgent outfit sign peace agreement

The Centre and Sabir Kumar Debbarma-led National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-SD) signed a memorandum of settlement on Saturday after the insurgent outfit, which has been banned since 1997, agreed to abjure violence.

The signing of the Memorandum of Settlement came after four years of talks following which the outfit agreed to lay down arms, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India besides surrendering of its 88 cadres with their weapons.

The NLFT-SD has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border.

"NLFT has been responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015. Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016," an official statement said.

The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Tripura government will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment and education among other facilities.

The statement said the Centre will consider the proposals of Tripura government regarding the economic development of tribal areas of Tripura.

The Memorandum of Settlement was signed by Joint Secretary (North-East) in Ministry of Home Affairs Satyendra Garg, Tripura Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Alokand Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of NLFT (SD).

After the signing of the agreement, a delegation of NLFT leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah.