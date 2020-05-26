Centre's lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi

Centre's coronavirus lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 13:03 ist
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of nationwide lockdown have "failed" and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

Addressing a press conference, he asked the central government to clarify its strategy as far as opening up of India is concerned and how it intends to support migrants and states.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"What is the central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country," he said.

"The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected," he said, adding that it is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns have failed in India.

He said India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

 