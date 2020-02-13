Chandrakant Patil, Mangal Prabhat Lodha to continue as Maharashtra, Mumbai BJP chiefs

Patil, Lodha continue as Maharashtra, Mumbai BJP heads

Sagar Kulkarni
  • Feb 13 2020, 14:16pm ist
The BJP on Thursday re-appointed Chandrakant Patil and Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the Presidents of the party's Maharashtra and Mumbai units respectively.

Patil was appointed the BJP’s state chief in July last year, months ahead of the Assembly election after party’s then state president Raosaheb Danve was inducted into the Modi government as a Minister of State.

Patil had contested and won the Assembly polls from Kothrud constituency in Pune district – his first direct contest.

He hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and belongs to the politically dominant Maratha community.

Lodha, a six-term MLA, is the owner of the Lodha Group, one of the biggest real estate firms of the country.
 

