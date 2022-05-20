Chidambaram rues middle class' plight over inflation

Chidambaram highlights 'plight' of middle class in days of 'soaring prices'

He said running a CNG car has become expensive and the monthly budget goes haywire by the third week of the month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 19:59 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday highlighted the "plight" of the middle class due to rising prices of daily use items and said if such is their state, imagine the "terrible pain" of the poor families.

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister said "look at the plight" of the middle class family in these days of soaring prices.

"A couple said that they have cut down on fruit, vegetables and milk. They no longer buy clothes or footwear unless it is a very special occasion. The homemaker thinks twice about what to cook for their meals. They no longer travel out of the city and no longer eat out," Chidambaram said.

Also Read | Inflation is affecting many countries, you need not feel guilty: Rajnath to BJP workers

He said running a CNG car has become expensive and the monthly budget goes haywire by the third week of the month.

"If this is the plight of the middle class, imagine the terrible pain of the poor families," Chidambaram said.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP government over the issue of price rise of food articles and petroleum products and has asked it to reduce excise duties to help increase consumption.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Inflation
P Chidambaram
Congress
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 