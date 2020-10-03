Chirag Paswan leaves LJP meet to be with ailing father

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Saturday evening cut short a key part meeting to visit his ailing father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in a private hospital in Delhi.

The 74-year-old leader has been hospitalised for medical complications since August 24, arising out of a heart surgery that was done three years back, and has been shifted to the ICU recently.

The senior Paswan’s aide said that Chirag had to leave the meeting of the LJP Parliamentary Board midway as a doctor from Chennai had flown in specially for an hour to examine the minister.

“The minister is stable, but in ICU,” the aide said.



Paswan’s illness comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and at a time when the NDA allies are grappling with the seat-sharing formula.

Last month, Paswan had said that he would stand by every decision related to elections taken by his son Chirag.

“I stand firmly with every decision of his. I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan senior had said on September 11.