Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in RS on Dec 11

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday late night, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill will not be taken up for discussion on Tuesday as the Bill was passed by Lok Sabha late in the night. As a result, the Bill was not transmitted to Rajya Sabha.

There were speculations that the Bill will be taken up for passage in the Upper House on Tuesday itself.

On late Monday, Lok Sabha passed the controversial Bill seeking to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. The Bill has excluded the states under the Inner Line Permit regime and areas under Sixth Schedule in the north-east.

Like in Lok Sabha, the ruling BJP is likely to get the Bill passed easily in Rajya Sabha. Government sources said it counts the support of 132 MPs in a House where the current strength is 241. There are four vacancies.

With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) coming out against the Bill, the Opposition can garner only 109 votes. The TRS, which had earlier walked out when a previous version of the Bill was voted in Lok Sabha, has put their votes against the Bill this time.

With the outcome almost known, the Opposition is now planning to set the narrative on the Bill. It has formulated an eight-point counter to the Bill, which includes portraying the proposed legislation as "anti-Constitution" and "anti-Tribal".

The Opposition will highlight that the Bill is "high on negativity", sets multiple standards for citizenship in a single country and hyphenating Citizenship Amendment Bill with National Citizens Register (NRC) among others.