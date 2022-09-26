Cong chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report on Rajasthan crisis

Sonia Gandhi seeks written report on Rajasthan crisis

Maken said the Congress president had asked the observers to meet all MLAs separately

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 20:35 ist
Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken briefed president Sonia Gandhi on Monday regarding the developments in Rajasthan and will submit a written report about the crisis in the party's state unit by Monday night or Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after a nearly hour-long meeting with Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken said they apprised the party president of the developments in the state after which she sought a detailed report on it.

He said it was "unfortunate" that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) could not be held and termed the move of pro-Gehlot loyalist MLAs and ministers as "indiscipline".

Also Read | Take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' first: AAP's dig over political crisis in Rajasthan

He added that the CLP meet was kept after Gehlot's consent and the place and time were set as per his request.

He said the MLAs and ministers loyal to Chief minister Gehlot cannot pose conditions to the party leadership as they amount to a "conflict of interest".

"Kharge ji and I have apprised the Congress president of the CLP meeting in Rajasthan. The Congress President has sought a written report on the entire chronology, which we will submit by late night or tomorrow," Maken said.

Maken said the Congress president had asked the observers to meet all MLAs separately.

"Some representatives of MLAs, ministers came and put forth three demands. Their condition is that the CLP leader be elected after October 19 and any decision should be taken after that... This cannot happen as those who are moving the resolution after October 19 would themselves take the decision and this would amount to a conflict of interest," he said.

"It is unfortunate that after all this, the CLP meeting could not take place. When the CLP official meeting is kept, no parallel meeting should take place and it primarily amounts to indiscipline," he added.

Congress
Rajasthan
India News
Indian Politics
Sonia Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

