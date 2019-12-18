Cong flag marches in states to up anti-BJP offensive

Buoyed by the response to its rally against the Modi government, the Congress has decided to keep the momentum going by carrying out 'Save India, Save Constitution' flag marches across all state capitals on its foundation day on December 28.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hoist the party flag at the AICC Headquarters here, while senior leaders and the state units of the party would carry out marches in the respective state capitals.

The directive to party's state units indicates a stepping up of the offensive against the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that has seen the Opposition close ranks on the issue.

“The flag march intends to registering a strong protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-led BJP government, which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

“Along with this the divisive policies of the BJP government like Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens will be highlighted,” he added.

Sonia had slammed the Modi government over the CAA, which had triggered protests in universities in some states. Police had to use force at some places where the protestors resorted to violence and arson.

“We are anguished at the manner in which the police have dealt with peaceful demonstrations across India,” Sonia has said on Tuesday.

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states have declared that they would not implement the CAA in their respective states, comments that were seen more as a political posturing than a real threat.

Government sources pointed out that the CAA pertains to a subject in the union list and there was no way a state government can declare that it will not implement the law. However, to implement the CAA, the government will have to formulate and notify the rules, a process that would require some time.