Cong taught wrong history saying India became independent only because of Gandhi, Nehru: MP CM

The Congress has taught the wrong history to the people by claiming that the country became independent only due to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering at Baroda Aheer, the birthplace of tribal revolutionary Tantya Bhil aka Tantya mama to mark the launch of Gaurav Kalash Yatra, Chouhan said, "We were not taught the right history. We were told that only Mahatma Gandhi ji, Nehru and Indiraji got Independence for us. I salute Mahatma Gandhi. He is a vishwa bandhu (universal brother) but the Congress taught us the wrong history".

He said the life and role of revolutionaries who laid their lives for the country such as Tantya mama, Rani Laxmibai, Nana Saheb Peshwa, Bhima Nayak, Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah, Birsa Munda and several others were never taught to the people.

Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal icon.

He said Tantya mama had fought against the exploitation by money lenders and led an armed battle against the British.

Tantya mama used to loot treasuries of the British government and distribute the wealth among the poor, the chief minister said.

Tantya mama was caught by deception and hanged by the British in the Jabalpur jail, he said, adding that the BJP government will teach the right history of Tantya mama.

Chouhan said that it was painful to note that Congress had named a tribal university in the name of (ex-prime minister) Indira Gandhi and not after revolutionaries hailing from tribal communities.

“They (Congress) glorified only one family while the rest of the martyrs were forgotten. But we (BJP) are rectifying this historical mistake,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM honoured the descendants of Tantya Bhil and also announced the installation of Bhil's statue.

Gaurav Kalash Yatra will conclude on December 4, the martyrdom day of Tantya Bhil, at Patalpani after passing through various parts of MP.

