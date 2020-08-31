Congress behind 98% dislikes on Mann Ki Baat video: BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

Cong behind dislikes on Mann Ki Baat video: BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 21:33 ist
The BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya. Credit: Twitter Photo (@amitmalviya)

The BJP said on Monday that over 98 per cent of the 'dislikes' for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme came from abroad and alleged involvement of the Congress in this.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Over the last 24hrs, there has been a concerted effort to dislike Mann Ki Baat video on YouTube... So low is the Congress on confidence that it has been celebrating it as some sort of conquest! However, data from YouTube suggests that only 2 per cent of those dislikes are from India."

He added in another tweet, "The rest 98%, like always, came from outside India! Bots and Twitter accounts from overseas have been consistent feature of the Congress’s anti JEE-NEET campaign. There is huge spike in activity by Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Turkish bots! What is this Turkish obsession, Rahul?"

Several Congress handles, representing its state units and other departments, had run a campaign on social media to "dislike" the 'Mann ki Baat' video. 

