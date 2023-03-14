Congress, BJP slugfest on Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks set to continue

The slugfest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in UK is likely to continue as the BJP is adamant on an apology from him while the Congress is citing past statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad.

The opposition parties will meet on Tuesday again to derive strategy at the floor of the House.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: "I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said - "Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country" Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your Ministers to refresh their memories!

.@narendramodi ji I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said - "Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country" Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your Ministers to refresh their memories! 1/2 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 13, 2023

"In South Korea, you had said - "There was a time when people used to feel that what sin they committed in their past life which resulted in taking birth in India, is this what you call a country..." First see the 'Mirror of Truth', before lecturing the Congress party!"

The Congress is blaming government for the disruption in Parliament as there is no issue of a statement made outside the house.

The BJP's charge against the Congress was been led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha with both demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Opposition parties however termed it as the government's diversionary tactics as the BJP do not want to hear about the JPC.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Parliament was adjourned for the day because the government simply didn't want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam."

Earlier, the Opposition members staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament, soon after both Houses were adjourned over protests related to Gandhi's remarks, Kharge said, "There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."

Those "crushing and destroying democracy" are talking of saving it, he added.

Over the Adani issue, Kharge said: "We are demanding the constitution of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise the issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House."

However, he asserted that the Opposition is united and will continue to demand the JPC on the Adani issue.