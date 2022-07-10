Congress calls Modi ‘Adivasi Virodhi’ for changes in rules that ensures forest dwellers’ rights

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Adivasi Virodhi” (anti-tribal), Congress on Sunday objected to the relaxations made in rules related to ensuring forest dwellers’ rights, saying that the move for 'ease of doing business' for a "chosen few" will end the 'ease of living' for the "vast many".

Congress will oppose the changes – allowing settlement of rights of forest dwellers after the government clearance for diverting forest land for projects – in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting July 18.

The new rules go against the August 2009 circular issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests under UPA. It had stipulated that no clearances for diversion of forest land under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 would even be considered by it unless rights provided under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 were first settled.

Congress General (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “this (new rules) destroys the very purpose of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and its meaningful use while considering proposals for diversion of forest land. Once forest clearance is granted, everything else becomes a mere formality and almost inevitably no claims will be recognised and settled.”

Expressing fear that the state governments will be under “even greater pressure from the Centre” to accelerate the process of diversion of forest land, Ramesh said in a statement, “obviously, this has been done in name of ‘ease of doing business’ for a chosen few. But it will end the ‘ease of living’ for the vast many.”

These new Rules have been promulgated without any consultation and discussion with stakeholders including Parliament’s Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, he said.

The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, popularly known as the Forest Rights Act, is a "historic and most progressive law passed unanimously and enthusiastically by Parliament", he said, adding that it confers land and livelihood rights -- both individual and community -- to Adivasi, Dalit and other families living in forest areas.

As per the 2009 circular, the rights of tribal and other communities have to be settled before a decision can even be considered on forest and environmental clearance by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. It mandated that free, prior and informed consent of the families affected be obtained for such an exercise to be lawful, Ramesh said.

"This was done to protect and promote the interests of tribal and other communities traditionally living in forest areas," he said, accusing the Modi government of abdicating responsibility to ensure that the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 is implemented in a manner consistent with the Forest Rights Act, 2006.