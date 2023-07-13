Congress cut off from people, BJP's goal is 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas': Scindia

BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has accused his former party Congress of being ' cut-off from the people'. He also said that the ruling BJP government at the Centre is working towards 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Vishwas'.

Scindia had joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Scindia had earlier also taken a jibe at the Opposition when he said the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on June 23 was held in the name of unity but ended with each accusing the other.

The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod was determined to take India on the path of progress, Scindia had said.

However, the opposition parties were only concerned about protecting their future, he added.

Asserting that the June 23 meeting in Bihar exposed a major rift between the "commoners" and the "special", Scindia had said, "All the opposition parties had arrived in this meeting to teach each other a lesson of unity, but they started accusing each other."