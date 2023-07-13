'Cong cut off from people, BJP taking everyone along'

Congress cut off from people, BJP's goal is 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas': Scindia

Scindia had  joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2023, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 05:30 ist
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has accused his former party Congress of being ' cut-off from the people'. He also said that the ruling BJP government at the Centre is working towards 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Vishwas'.

Scindia had  joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Scindia had earlier also taken a jibe at the Opposition when he said the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on June 23 was held in the name of unity but ended with each accusing the other.

The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod was determined to take India on the path of progress, Scindia had said.

However, the opposition parties were only concerned about protecting their future, he added.

Asserting that the June 23 meeting in Bihar exposed a major rift between the "commoners" and the "special", Scindia had said, "All the opposition parties had arrived in this meeting to teach each other a lesson of unity, but they started accusing each other."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 