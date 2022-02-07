Congress has not fulfilled 'roti, kapda and makaan' promise made to poor in past: BJP MP

A BJP MP from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday accused the Congress of not fulfilling the three promises -- 'roti, kapda and makaan' (food, clothing and house) -- made to the poor many years back.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Seema Dwivedi asserted that the Narendra Modi government, however, has fulfilled not only their three promises made to the poor but moving forward, is working with the spirit of 'Sabka Saat, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwas'.

"I was very young at that time when the Congress regime was there. I was in class 9 and when Congress leaders used to come on their vehicles, their slogan was 'roti, kapda and makaan'. Congress has not been able to solve these three problems till now. It is our government which has succeeded in addressing these issues," she said.

Dwivedi said, "During the Congress period, there were many corruptions. Today the way our government is functioning, not a single person can level a charge of corruption against our ministers."

There is no corruption in the current government. For example about Rs 6,000 per beneficiary given under the PM-KISAN goes directly into the bank accounts of the farmers unlike earlier as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said for every Rs 100 spent, only Rs 15 reaches the rural areas, she said.

Dwivedi also mentioned that barring BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime, the previous governments had "sucked' the blood of the poor and not worked for their welfare.

On the contrary, the Modi government is progressing so well that not a single sector is left behind despite economic hardships faced due to the Covid-19 crisis, she said and accused the opposition of during politics during this crisis.

"The Opposition wants to praise us but they are deliberately not doing it. ...I feel sad that the Opposition cannot see the development happening in the country and support us," she added.

Participating in the debate, TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar raised issues faced by people in Andhra Pradesh and attacked state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for lack of development, poor governance and corruption.

He said the Polavaram irrigation project has missed the deadline for completion and the YSRCP-government is targeting the business and industries based on social background.

Recently, the government brought a proposal to regulate cinema tickets ahead of the release of a movie by a leading actor who heads a political party in the state. As a result, the release of other films were put on hold, he said.

The TDP leader said no new investments are coming to the state due to alleged financial mismanagement. Sand and mining mafia as well as illegal betting games are flourishing in the state.

