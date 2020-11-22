Congress is at its lowest in the last 72 years: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Calling the Congress party to be at its lowest in the last 72 years, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that the leadership of the party, more specifically the Gandhis, are not to be blamed for the party's recent debacle and the office bearers need to be more aware of their responsibilities for fruitful results.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and the bypolls' results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our people have lost the connection on the ground. One should be in love with their party."

He further said, "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis due to the coronavirus pandemic as they can't do much right now. There's no change in our demands," adding that they (the Gandhis) have agreed to most of the demands made by the rebel workers, and the leadership should hold elections if they want to revive the party.

He criticised the party leader's 'five-star culture' and urged them to actively take part in the ground-level activities. "Polls are not won by five-star culture. The problem with leaders today is if they get a party ticket, they first book a lavish hotel. They won't go if there's a rough road. Till the time five-star culture is given up, one can't win elections," he said.

#WATCH | I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to #COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative & revive the party: G N Azad pic.twitter.com/FOyn8DrIfC — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

He also prescribed for elections to be conducted for the selection of office-bearers. He opined that the office bearers should understand their responsibility, and till the time office bearers are appointed sans an election, they won't let go of their posts. "Leadership needs to give a program to party workers and hold elections for posts," he said.

"The Congress is at its lowest in the last 72 years, but the party has won nine seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result," he said optimistically.

Commenting on the recent rebellion, where some of the senior party leaders sent a letter to the top leadership demanding a change in the structure and when some leaders have criticised the functioning of the party, he said, "There is no rebellion in Congres party. Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms."

He concluded by saying that Congress needs to change its structure and bring some reforms in the way it works, removing the culture of sycophancy that has led to the downfall of the grand-old party. "Our party's structure has collapsed. We need to rebuild our structure and then if any leader is elected in that structure, it will work. But saying that just by changing the leader, we'll win Bihar, UP, MP, etc. is wrong. That will happen once we change the system," Azad said.