Congress issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 16 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 01:09 ist

The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow," party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.

"All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House," he said.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have been unitedly demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, but the government is insisting that they first apologise in the House. 

