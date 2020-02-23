Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Arif Alvi

  Feb 23 2020
Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi during which the two leaders agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a personal visit, called on President Alvi at the Governor House in Lahore and the two discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi’s office.

Both Alvi and Sinha agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent. 

