Congress leaders slam Kapil Sibal for criticising party leadership

After prominent G-23 leader Kapil Sibal criticised the Congress leadership, two Congress chief ministers on Tuesday led the charge against change-seekers with Bhupesh Baghel saying that some people want to make Congress a party of "dinner" and "bungalow" while the "party is of every house".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel tweeted in Hindi late evening, "Congress is the Congress of every house. But some people want to make it the Congress of 'dinner' and 'bungalow'. Come to Uttar Pradesh once to see what leadership is and fighting is. All those who kept talking about the destruction of Congress have been erased."

His comments came following Sibal's interview to a newspaper in which he said, "leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'" and that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility.

While Baghel did not elaborate, the remarks were read as an attack on Sibal for hosting dinners for detractors and other leaders and Ghulam Nabi Azad for retaining his bungalow given to him as Leader of Opposition even after retiring.

Describing Sibal's remarks as "unfortunate", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said leaders should stand united at a time when the party is losing elections.

"Those who are talking about finishing the Congress party will themselves get finished. The Congress is years-old party and our leaders have made supreme sacrifices before and after Independence," he said.

Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip Manickam Tagore accused Sibal of speaking the language of the BJP and the RSS. "Why RSS and BJP want Nehru-Gandhi's out of the leadership? Because without Gandhi's leadership Congress will become Janata party. It's easy to kill Congress, then it's easy to destroy the idea of India. Kapil Sibal knows it but why is he speaking the language of RSS/BJP."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, "Dr Harshvardhan did not ask you to step aside from Chandni Chowk. He fought an election and defeated you, Kapil Sibal. Those who want to lead Congress are free to fight upcoming election for the position of party president instead of chanting everyday against current leadership."

Gehlot and Baghel had demanded that Rahul should take over the reins of the party at the earliest. They raised the issue at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday too.

