Congress leadership crisis live updates: CWC made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken party, says KC Venugopal

Hours after a political drama unfolded in the Congress Working Committee meeting to discuss the issue of the party leadership, the party sources said that Sonia Gandhi would continue to remain the interim chief and the new chief would be elected within six months. Earlier today, the party leaders including Kapil Sibal denied Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'colluding with BJP'. The CWC meeting comes after a letter written by senior Congress leaders and signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others, sought reforms in the party. Stay tuned for more updates.
Once bitten, twice shy: Will Mallikarjun Kharge become AICC president this time?
After Congress's disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's subsequent resignation as the party president, former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge was deemed as the one to take over the post.
5 Congress presidents from Nehru-Gandhi family, 13 from outside since independence
As a leadership crisis grips the Congress, experts having chronicled the country's oldest political party said on Monday that it may be theoretically possible for the party to have a president outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, but not practically.
Congress not ready to listen to truth, terms those indulging in sycophancy as loyal: Chouhan
Attacking the Congress over bickering on leadership issue, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Sonia Gandhi-led party will not be able to save itself now as whosoever raises voice against the family will be shown the door.
Sonia Gandhi doesn't hold any ill will against any colleague, says Surjewala
Sonia Gandhi said, "Organisational issues are always addressed & process of constitution & reconstitution is continuous one". She said she doesn't hold any ill will or any other thought of any other nature against any colleague as she treats them as part of the family: R Surjewala
CWC authorises Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with challenges facing the party: Resolution
Need of the hour is to fight for the cause of people failing this country, says Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi in her concluding remarks at CWC said, "We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country": Randeep Surjewala
CWC unanimously resolved to strengthen hands of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way: Party
Responsibility of Cong leaders is to fight assault on democracy by Modi govt: Venugopal
CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party & its leadership at this juncture. Responsibility of every Congress worker & leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on Indian democracy, pluralism & diversity by Modi Govt: KC Venugopal
Internal party issues can't be deliberated through media: KC Venugopal
The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora. CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora: KC Venugopal, Congress Working Committee
From The Newsroom: All about today’s Congress Working Committee meeting
There is freedom to express views but discussion should be held on party forum, not in the public domain, members expressed concerns over it. Sonia Gandhi Ji said everyone is family & has to strengthen party together: PL Punia, Congress on members' letter over party leadership
Congress Working Committee decides to convene AICC session at earliest possible time to start process of selecting new party chief: Sources
Congress leaders expressed faith in Sonia Gandhi: PL Punia
Members expressed faith in Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi & urged her to continue leading party, she agreed. Next meeting to be called soon, probably within 6 months, to elect a new chief. Till then, Sonia Gandhi agreed to remain interim president: PL Punia, Congress Working Committee
There is no difference of opinion on leadership in party: KH Muniyappa
There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership: Congress leader and CWC (Congress Working Committee) member, KH Muniyappa
Election for new chief will take place as soon as possible: KH Muniyappa
Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee: Congress leader and CWC (Congress Working Committee) member, KH Muniyappa
Congress has hit a low, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
People do not trust UDF. In Congress, another no-confidence is being discussed in the AICC (All India Congress Committee). Senior Congress leaders are accusing each other of being BJP agents. Congress has hit such a low that they cannot even elect a leader: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
CWC meeting concluded, Sonia to remain party Prez for now: Sources
Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress party's interim president, for now, new chief to be elected within next 6 months. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has concluded after 7 hours: Sources
We have full faith in Sonia, Rahul Gandhi leadership: Leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi
Leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi over party leadership said in CWC: There were some concerns for the betterment of the organisation, wrote a letter to convey those. Have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi: Sources
Action might be taken against those who wrote to Sonia Gandhi: Sources
In CWC, Ambika Soni said as per party constitution action can be taken against those who wrote to Sonia Gandhi on party leadership. GN Azad, Anand Sharma said they were within limits in raising concerns, still, if someone feels it's a breach of disciplinary action can be taken: Sources
Congress' Muslim leaders should think for how long they will remain slave of party leadership: Owaisi
Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain the slave of Congress leadership: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Rahul never said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi was written in collusion with BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Rahul Gandhi never said it, neither in CWC or outside, that this letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written in collusion with BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress
Convince Rahul to become Cong Prez if your health does not permit full-fledged dedication: Siddaramaiah to Sonia
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication. - PTI
When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad & Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. - ANI
Wadettiwar, Kedar back Gandhis over Congress leadership issue
Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the Congress epitomises democratic values, and the letter written by some party leaders to Sonia Gandhi over demand for a "full-time" president should not seen as opposition to the current leadership. - PTI
Kapil Sibal slams Rahul for 'colluding with BJP remark'
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP" and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.
Rahul Gandhi says writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership was done in collusion with BJP: Sources - ANI
"Rahul Gandhi says, We are colluding with BJP" tweets Kapil Sibal
Rahul Gandhi, during CWC meeting, says the letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media: Sources - ANI
Rahul Gandhi says, why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital: Sources - ANI
APCC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president
The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as the AICC president as "there is no other leader in the Congress to give a strong leadership."
Sonia Gandhi hands over letter to KC Venugopal replying to note sent by dissidents, contents of which were read out, say sources. PTI
Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her as interim party chief, ex-PM Manmohan Singh urges her to continue: Sources. PTI
Interim party president Sonia Gandhi joins the Congress Working Committee's virtual meeting; the meeting is now underway - ANI
Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh begin joining the Congress Working Committee's virtual meeting - ANI
Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue. PTI
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh express faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership; ask her to stay on as party President
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have come out in support of the Gandhi family and expressed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.
Congress workers demand party President come from Gandhi family, say "making any outsider the President will destroy the party" - ANI
Congress set for stormy CWC meet to discuss leadership issue
The Congress is set for a stormy meeting of its working committee on Monday as it stands divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.
All the significant developments leading up to the Congress Working Committee meeting
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party's president following defeats in two consecutive General Elections, Sonia Gandhi took over as the party's interim president. However, now, she too has expressed concerns inoccupying that space. Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday likely to discuss the leadership crisis the party has once again entangled itself into.
Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee extends support to Rahul Gandhi to be the next party president "if there is any change in Congress President" - ANI
Rehaul versus Rahul in Congress as Sonia set to quit
As the power play in 'out of power' Congress on Sunday assumed dramatic proportions ahead of Congress Working Committee meeting, a number of leaders, who claim to be loyal to Rahul Gandhi, cried foul.
Call for sweeping changes: The way ahead for Congress
The call for “sweeping changes” in the way the Congress is run including the demand for “full-time and effective leadership” is perhaps the best thing that has happened for the Congress.
Collective leadership vs Gandhis: Cracks wide open in Congress amid speculation of Sonia Gandhi's resignation
Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, the party was deeply divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding a "full-time" chief and another backing Gandhis at the helm, amid indications that interim president Sonia Gandhi might offer to quit.
Several Congress leaders throw weight behind Gandhi family on CWC eve
As the news of the letter spread, several leaders, including many MPs, wrote to Sonia Gandhi, either calling for her to continue or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge.
Maharashtra Congress leaders want Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief
"Senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that madam Sonia ji Gandhi should continue as the Congress President as it is only because of her leadership our party came to power," the resolution read.
Most party workers would like to see Rahul ji take over & lead party: Sachin Pilot
Sonia Gandhi & Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for greater good of people & party. It's now time to build consensus & consolidate. Our future is stronger when we’re united. Most party workers would like to see Rahul ji take over & lead party: Sachin Pilot, Congress (ANI)
Those raising questions against Gandhis want to weaken Cong: Adhir
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came down heavily on Sunday on a section of his party colleagues who have questioned the leadership, by saying it is a "deliberate attempt" to weaken the Congress while asserting that the party is in safe hands of theGandhifamily. (PTI)
Delhi Cong demands Rahul to be appointed party chief 'without further delay'
The Delhi Congress, after an "emergency" meeting on Sunday, demanded Rahul Gandhi's ascension as the party's national president without further delay. (PTI)
The Congress is bound to sink, no power can save it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Some people have written to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to leave the post (of Congress president) for someone else. The Congress is bound to sink, no power in this world can save it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a BJP event in Gwalior. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi should come ahead & be the Congress President: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Where the fight is to save ethos of democracy, she has always taken challenges head-on. But if she has made up her mind-I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead & be the Congress President: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI)
Congress can’t survive without ‘fake Gandhis’: Pralhad Joshi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Congress party cannot survive without the ‘fake Gandhis’ being at the helm.
Crisis in Congress: Ahead of CWC meeting, 23 senior leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, call for changes in leadership
The joint letter by 23 leaders to the Congress President is said to have been written about a fortnight back, but the Congress had officially denied the existence of any such letter.
Rahul had quit as Congress President in July last year, accepting responsibility of the party’s second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and conveyed that the Congress should look beyond the Gandhi family for leadership.
The letter is the first united attempt by Congress leaders for an intervention by the party chief to set right things in the organisation which appears adrift with the lack of a full-time president to take on the challenge posed by the well-oiled machinery of the BJP.
Battle lines were drawn ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday with at least 23 leaders writing to party chief Sonia Gandhi flagging the leadership crisis and calling for internal elections, while another section pressing for the return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress President.