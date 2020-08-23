Congress leadership crisis live updates: CWC made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken party, says KC Venugopal

Hours after a political drama unfolded in the Congress Working Committee meeting to discuss the issue of the party leadership, the party sources said that Sonia Gandhi would continue to remain the interim chief and the new chief would be elected within six months. Earlier today, the party leaders including Kapil Sibal denied Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'colluding with BJP'. The CWC meeting comes after a letter written by senior Congress leaders and signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others, sought reforms in the party. Stay tuned for more updates.