Congress an anti-tribal party, claims Odisha BJP

Congress not supporting Murmu for presidential polls shows it is anti-tribal, claims Odisha BJP

The party probably does not have the best interests of tribals in mind, said BJP state president Samir Mohanty

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

A day after the Congress in Odisha announced that it would not support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu for the presidential elections, the state unit of the BJP described the grand old party as “anti-tribal”.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty alleged that the Congress, which had seized power at the Centre with the support of tribal people, will now “oppose one of their representatives”.

Maintaining that the nomination of a tribal woman from Odisha for the topmost Constitutional post is matter of great pride, Mohanty said, “Instead of rejoicing at Murmu’s success, senior Congress leaders of the state have said that they would not vote in favour of Odia daughter, just to toe party line.”

The party probably does not have the best interests of tribals in mind, he added. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra had on Thursday said that the party MLAs in Odisha Assembly will not support Murmu “as she believes in the ideology of the BJP and the RSS, a member of which had killed Mahatma Gandhi”.

The Congress in Odisha has nine MLAs and one MP in Lok Sabha.

BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently asked his party’s 114 MLAs and 21 MPs to vote for Murmu as she is the “daughter of the soil”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
tribals

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

 