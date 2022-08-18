Cong postpones rally against price rise due to Covid

Congress postpones 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally due to rising Covid-19 cases

The decision came after a meeting of party General Secretaries and senior leaders like Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 19:35 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress has postponed its 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in the national capital on August 28 by a week to September 4 citing the rise in Covid-19 cases.

"Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Congress party’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from Aug 28th to Sept 4th. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi sarkar," Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The decision came after a meeting of party General Secretaries and senior leaders like Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel here.

Also Read | 'Not ashamed of such politics?' Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on BJP's 'support' to rape convicts

The Congress had on August 11, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described its black dress protest against price rise as "black magic", announced stepping up its agitation on price rise with the rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 28, which will be preceded by protests at block, district and state level.

The party had then said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as 'black magic' only highlights the BJP government’s insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment," Ramesh said in a statement.

Ahead of the rally, Congress will be organising 'Mehangai Chaupal' -- interactive meetings -- at markets and other locations in all Assembly constituencies. State Congress Committees have also been asked to simultaneously hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol - Chalo Dilli' events at the state, district, and block levels.

