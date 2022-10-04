Congress President Poll Live: New diktat to office bearers on campaigning for party president poll candidate
updated: Oct 04 2022, 07:57 ist
Track the latest updates related to the Congress presidential elections right here with DH.
07:46
Quit if you want to campaign for prez post: Congress
Congress General Secretaries, state in-charges and presidents, legislature party leaders and spokespersons will have to resign from their posts if they want to campaign for one of the two candidates for the party president election.
No ideological differences with Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor, a candidate for Congress presidential poll on Monday said that there were no ideological differences between him and Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also in the fray.
'Politics all about multiplication, division, not all of what is seen is true'
Days after a crisis in Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said politics is all about "multiplication and division", and what is seen is seldom true and what is true is not seen.
