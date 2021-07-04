Congress questions Centre's silence on Rafale probe in France

The Congress on Sunday questioned the silence of the Modi government over the judicial probe ordered in France over the allegations of corruption, favouritism and financial offences in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

“It is downright insulting to the people of India that this Government and its ministers have stayed tight-lipped about this entire scandal. Why is the Minister of Defence silent?,” Congress spokesman Pawan Khera told a press conference here.

The controversy over the mega deal resurfaced on Saturday after reports from France said that a French judge had been appointed to lead a “highly sensitive” judicial probe into alleged “corruption and favouritism” into the sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets to India.

Khera wondered why the Indian government had not ordered an inquiry into the “undeniable role” of key functionaries of the Government of India who formed the other side of the multi-crore inter-governmental agreement.

Congress had demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.

Khera rejected the BJP contention that the people had voted for the party overwhelmingly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the Congress making Rafale deal a poll issue.

“It is a matter of shame that this government cannot think of anything beyond elections,” he said, adding that new facts had emerged in the Rafale deal between 2019 and 2021.

Khera said the Congress would talk about what will happen in the 2024 elections in 2023.

“We are talking about what should happen now. The deal should be investigated and a JPC should be set up,” the Congress spokesman said.