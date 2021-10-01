Congress rubbishes Captain's 'humiliation' charge, says BJP trying to use him as a mask

A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh raised the "humiliation" charge and announced that he will quit Congress, the party's central leadership on Friday rebutted it, reminding him how he was given top positions despite defeats. The Congress believed there was "some pressure" from outside behind his remarks.

AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat alleged that the BJP wants to "use Amarinder Singh as a mask" and urged the former Chief Minister to not let this happen and reconsider his remarks on Congress.

Captain's remark came after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday after which he said he will not remain in Congress but will not join BJP sparking speculation that he is likely to form a new political outfit in Punjab.

"After meeting Amit Shah and BJP’s contact man, the theory of humiliation is being circulated to gain the sympathy of the people. The humiliation-based sympathy politics may help a person, but it will not help Punjab," Rawat said in a statement which made no mention of Navjot Sidhu but sought to highllight the "humble background" of Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab from Congress after Captain's resignation.

Rawat said the party expected the former Chief Minister to "bless" Channi but that did not happen.

In an indication that days of niceties between the Captain and the party's central leadership are over, the Congress statement said tersely that despite continuous reminders from his colleagues and the leadership, unfortunately, Captain "failed to keep his promises on important issues like Bargadi, drugs, electricity etc."

It also reminded him that "even after suffering a crushing defeat from Patiala Constituency in 1998", he was inducted into the Congress party and immediately appointed by Sonia Gandhi, as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on three occasions from 1999 to 2002, 2010 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017.

"Twice, the Congress Party made him the Chief Minister of Punjab from 2002 to 2007 and 2017 to 2021. As the Chief Minister, he was given a complete free hand," Rawat said.

"There was a general perception throughout the state that Captain and the Badals are helping each other, and they have a secret understanding. I was always politely suggesting him to initiate action on our election promises. At least five times I discussed these issues with Captain sahib but with no result," Rawat said days after Amarinder Singh hit out at Gandhi siblings -- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi -- calling them "inexperienced" and being misguided by their advisors.

Rawat said many prominent ministers from Punjab came to Delhi with a complaint that now with Captain Amarinder Singh at the helm of affairs, Congress can't win the elections after which the party set up a three-member panel, asking Captain to implement 18 points, which included issues related to Bargadi, drugs and power tariff.



Captain Amarinder Singh "did not implement even one out of these eighteen points," Rawat alleged adding that Captain "forgot about his promises" even after a time bound implementation course was discussed and mutually agreed later.

"Born out of his stubbornness, he was of the belief that he does not need any advice from anyone, including his own MLAs and ministers and party leadership," Rawat said recalling how he repeatedly went to his house and had lengthy discussions to implement five points later but it did not happen.

"The Congress MLAs and Ministers were getting restless. As a result, in a written letter to the Party leadership, 43 MLAs told the party that despite repeated efforts we could not get anything done by Captain Amarinder Singh, so please call a CLP meeting otherwise we are going to call a separate meeting. Then I tried to contact Amarinder Singh ji thrice, but I could not get him on telephone. Then through one of his well-wishers I sent him a message that there is a demand for a CLP meeting, and we have no option but to call the CLP meeting," Rawat said.

"Despite getting the message, Captain Amarinder Singh didn't bother to telephone me. Then I suggested to the party high command that if we delay the matter, then many MLAs may form a separate group or may create some more problems for the party. It was then decided to call a CLP meeting. I then officially informed Captain Amarinder Singh that the party has called a CLP meeting and requested him to attend the meeting," Rawat said, detailing the sequence of events which ultimately led to Captain's resignation after Sonia Gandhi spoke to him about the complaints signed by 43 MLAs and the CLP meeting.

"Captain Amarinder Singh himself offered to resign and when he resigned there was no other option than choosing a new CLP leader," Rawat said recalling how at the CLP meeting, a unanimous resolution was passed by MLAs praising Captain Amarinder Singh and thanking him for giving leadership to the state Congress as well as to the Congress legislative party as a chief minister.

"How does this sequence of events suggest that anybody intended to humiliate him? No humiliation was done to him," Rawat asserted, saying all the democratic procedures were followed, and the party chose a chief minister who comes from a humble background.

"It was expected from Captain Amarinder Singh to bless him and for that purpose I tried thrice to meet him, even I used the services of some of our common friends also for meeting him at his residence, but he denied meeting me. The newly appointed chief minister also asked for his blessing, and he said that he will call him for lunch or tea, but nothing has happened," Rawat alleged.

