Cong slams PM for not visiting Manipur before US tour

Congress slams PM Modi for not meeting people in strife-torn Manipur before US visit

'In democracy, you are expected to meet the people of Manipur, which is in turmoil for more than 47 days, before you left for the US. But, you fail,' a Congress leader said.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2023, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 09:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BupendaMeitei

The Manipur unit of Congress on Tuesday slammed PM Modi for not meeting the people of strife-torn state, which is in turmoil for more than 47 days, before leaving for the US. 

"Mr. Prime Minister @narendramodi, you are having your 1st state visit to the US where you will be welcomed by President @POTUS. In democracy, you are expected to meet the people of Manipur, which is in turmoil for more than 47 days, before you left for the US. But, you fail," Congress leader Ningombam Bupenda said in a tweet. 

Also Read — PM's US visit to help 'enrich' India-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the United States this week for a visit billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in the defence industry and sharing high technology in sharp focus.

PM Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to the US and Egypt, Modi said he is travelling to the US on a State visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Modi emplaned for the US in the morning. From the US he will head to Egypt before returning to India.

Manipur
Narendra Modi
India News

