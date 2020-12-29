Congress to celebrate 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation Day

Facing a leadership crisis, the Congress has decided to go all out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and highlight the legacy of 'iron lady', the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted a committee chaired by former defence minister A K Antony to plan and coordinate the party's activities to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of the war.

Praveen Davar has been made convenor of the committee which includes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Union minister Jitendra Singh.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is the national spokesperson of the party, has also been included in the panel.

Other members of the committee include former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Major Ved Prakash.