Congress to revamp party structure ahead of 2024 polls

Congress may announce new norms for membership, set up a new tier in organisational structure, bring in 50 per cent seats for youth in leadership positions and a promise to implement a national farmers rights protection law in the party’s Plenary Session next week in Raipur.

While there is no confirmation about whether the party would go ahead with election to the Congress Working Committee, the sub-groups and a committee to propose amendments to the party’s constitution have been meeting to prepare drafts for the consideration of the Subjects Committee.

Sources said the political resolution is likely to provide a clear-cut path for the party to take on the ruling BJP and build on the organisation from the positives of Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is also likely to give a way forward on allies and Opposition unity in the run up to the 2024 elections, sources said.

A final call on whether there will be elections to the CWC will be taken on February 24 when the Steering Committee meets in Raipur, though there is an overwhelming view in the party arguing for nominations to the highest decision making body rather than polls in view of Lok Sabha polls.

There are reports about amending the party Constitution to make Congress presidents and Prime Ministers from the party to be life-time members of the CWC but some senior leaders have denied any such possibility.

Sources said the panel on Constitutional amendments headed by senior leader Ambika Soni are looking at proposals to change the norms for membership and bring in a new tier in organisational structure between block and mandal committees. They are also looking at reserving 50 per cent seats for those below 50 years in leadership positions.

The party is also looking at wooing farmers into its fold and the committee headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda is finalising the draft for the resolution on the sector. Sources said the Congress is likely to promise a law to guarantee and protect farmers’ rights, loan waiver up to Rs six lakh per farmer, interest-free loans and a separate agriculture budget.

The resolution on the agriculture sector is also likely to promise provisions to make the Prime Minister and Chief Minister take lead on agriculture related issues. Agriculture will also be made part a compulsory subject till Class VII, sources said.