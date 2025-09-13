<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing mass burial case in Dharmasthala continued the questioning of activists Jayant T, Girish Mattanavar, Sowjanya's uncle Vittal Gowda and his close associate Pradeep and Youtuber Abhishek, on Saturday. </p><p>SIT SPs Jithendra Kumar Dayama and Simon C A were present and documented their statements. </p><p><strong>Appeals for prayer</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody has to appealed supporters of Sowjanya to offer prayers in mutts, temples, daivastanas on the day of sankramana (Sept 17), so that the fight for justice gets strength and SIT officials are guided on the right path to unravel the truth. </p><p>In a video message, he reiterated his demand for justice for Sowjanya and in the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. </p><p>"The SIT constituted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, are working effectively. However, a few vested interests are trying to dilute its efforts," said Thimarody</p><p>To strengthen the probe, he announced plans to hold a silent protest in Belthangady (the dates of which will be announced soon) inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s peace mantra.</p>