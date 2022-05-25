Congress trying to damage Hindu religion: Hardik Patel

Congress trying to damage Hindu religion: Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Hardik Patel, who recently quit the Congress, hit out at the party leadership on Tuesday for their alleged "hatred towards Hindus and Lord Ram".

Patel's remarks followed the statement of a former working president of the Congress, Bharatsinh Solanki.

Addressing an OBC meeting in Ahmedabad, Solanki said, "The BJP has always used Lord Ram's name for political gains... It has played with the sentiments of lakhs of Hindus. With great respect, people had donated for the Ram Shila in the late eighties for the construction of Ram Temple, but they never bothered to take care of Ram Shila... It was found that dogs used to pee on the Ram Shila in Ayodhya."

In a series of tweets, Hardik Patel said: "I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, it is always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion.

"I want to ask the Congress and its leaders as in what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram."

Alleging that the Congress has always hurt the Hindu faith, he questioned the party and its leaders as to why they are against Lord Ram.

