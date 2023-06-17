Congress wants all like-minded parties to join hands to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said his party wanted all like-minded outfits to join hands to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress' core committee, Patole said the aim is to avoid division of opposition votes.

"The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be held soon. Merit will be the criteria for seat adjustments," he said.

"The Congress wants all non-BJP parties to join hands. We discussed how we can take this forward. Farmers' distress, unemployment, price rise and welfare of the poor will be the core of the common minimum programme," Patole added.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government, he said Maharashtra's law and order situation had deteriorated and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, must quit.

The BJP cannot erase Nehru's contribution to the country's progress just by removing his name, he added.

Patole informed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Sangli on June 25 for a programme.