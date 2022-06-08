Congress wants BJP-backed Subhash Chandra to win RS polls, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan wants to send BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra to the Rajya Sabha and the shifting of party MLAs to a Udaipur resort is an "eyewash".

AAP leader Vinay Mishra alleged that the party wants that its candidate Pramod Tiwari lose the elections.

Tiwari, a nine-time Uttar Pradesh MLA, is among the three candidates fielded by Congress for the polls. The other two are Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala

Mishra's allegations came a day after Chandra claimed that eight Congress MLAs will vote in his favour during the polls, which will take place on June 10.

The Congress is set to win two seats while the BJP is assured of one. Both parties need the support of Independent legislators and MLAs of other parties to win one more seat.

Mishra alleged, "The Congress wants to send Subhash Chandraji to the Rajya Sabha. Camping of MLAs done by Ashok Gehlotji is just an eyewash," he said in a tweet, adding that in reality, they want to "remove" Pramod Tiwari from the election race.

He claimed that Chandra’s aides are in direct touch with eight Congress MLAs through the room service staff of the Udaipur resort where MLAs are camping.

"Subhash Chandraji has the support of 30 BJP and three RLP MLAs. There is a full possibility of a game," Mishra said.

The Congress with its 108 MLAs in the 200-member state Assembly is set to win two seats. After winning the two spots, it will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly, enough to get one seat comfortably. After that, it will have 30 surplus votes, which along with three of the RLP are set to go to Subhash Chandra.

He will need eight more votes to win the seat.

To protect their MLAs from being lured by the rival parties, the Congress had shifted them to a resort in Udaipur on June 2. The BJP has also shifted its MLAs to a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur in the name of a training camp.