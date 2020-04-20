Conspiracy to troll BJP leaders on social media: Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was recently trolled during a Facebook live session, on Monday claimed a "gang" on social media was deliberately targeting leaders from his party.

Mungantiwar said it may be a conspiracy and these people may be part of some company contracted to troll BJP leaders.

Mungantiwar was addressing people through a Facebook live session on Sunday evening due to the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak when some people started putting up "vulgar and objectionably messages".

"This is a gang that is targeting only BJP leaders for many months now. I was interacting with common people when some persons started putting up vulgar and objectionable messages and comments. It may be a conspiracy by some company tasked with destroying the social image of BJP leaders," he claimed.

He said the trolling was being analyzed to unmask the people behind it.