'Conspiracy to troll BJP leaders on social media'

Conspiracy to troll BJP leaders on social media: Mungantiwar

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Apr 20 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 21:42 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was recently trolled during a Facebook live session, on Monday claimed a "gang" on social media was deliberately targeting leaders from his party.

Mungantiwar said it may be a conspiracy and these people may be part of some company contracted to troll BJP leaders.

Mungantiwar was addressing people through a Facebook live session on Sunday evening due to the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak when some people started putting up "vulgar and objectionably messages".

"This is a gang that is targeting only BJP leaders for many months now. I was interacting with common people when some persons started putting up vulgar and objectionable messages and comments. It may be a conspiracy by some company tasked with destroying the social image of BJP leaders," he claimed.

He said the trolling was being analyzed to unmask the people behind it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Social media
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 