Coronavirus: Political slugfest over Central teams visit to West Bengal

A political slugfest broke out on Tuesday over the Centre’s decision to send teams to West Bengal to monitor the implementation of lockdown to contain COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing a virtual media conference Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’ Brien asked why the Centre did not send teams to states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu where the number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus is much higher.

The TMC MP dubbed the visit of Central teams to West Bengal as “adventure tourism.”

“Why not a single district from Gujarat, from Tamil Nadu? These are the questions we need to be answered. All the states together are fighting an all-out battle against coronavirus but we are sad to note that the Central government is fighting a battle against some states,” said O’ Brien.

Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TMC MP also said that the Central team arrived in the state hours before Banerjee was informed about their visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also urged the Centre to set aside politics for now and focus on tacking the health emergency in hand.

“We would urge the Central government to put the health emergency first and nothing else matters. You can do all the politics you want when things improve,” said O’Brien.

Without directly naming him, the TMC MP also took a dig at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his tweets in criticism of the state government.

“Mamata Banerjee is the elected Chief Minister of Bengal. She is not one Twitter-happy Governor of a state who is nominated whom the Centre nominated...She did not become Chief Minister from Bengal because someone from Delhi or Gujarat gave her a nomination,” said O’Brien.

Soon after his comments, BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo lashed out at the West Bengal government and dubbed it as a “ dangerous virus.”

We R just not fighting #COVID2019 but fighting a more dangerous VIRUS in West Bengal &that’s the WB Govt led by @MamataOfficial & @AITCofficial • It’s just a matter of time that the antibodies against the virus called Didi will start working in West Bengal @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 21, 2020

