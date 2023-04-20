Court junks Rahul's plea against defamation conviction in 'Modi surname' remark case

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday rejected the application of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction order in a criminal defamation case. The latest decision has further hampered his chances of getting his parliamentarian status back.

Additional sessions judge Robin Mogera pronounced the order, dismissing the plea of Gandhi in the criminal defamation case.

On March 23, a magisterial court had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case for his remarks on Modi surname during an election rally in Karnataka in 2019. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code, and was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Under Representation of People's Act, a legislator convicted in a criminal case for two years or more loses his or her status with immediate effect unless his conviction is stayed.

The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by Surat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi. Following the order, the former Congress president was disqualified as a member of parliament from Wayanad.