Court junks Rahul's plea against defamation conviction

Court junks Rahul's plea against defamation conviction in 'Modi surname' remark case

Earlier, the court had convicted Rahul and sentenced him to 2 years in prison

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 20 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 11:22 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday rejected the application of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction order in a criminal defamation case. The latest decision has further hampered his chances of getting his parliamentarian status back.

Additional sessions judge Robin Mogera pronounced the order, dismissing the plea of Gandhi in the criminal defamation case. 

On March 23, a magisterial court had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case for his remarks on Modi surname during an election rally in Karnataka in 2019. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code, and was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Under Representation of People's Act, a legislator convicted in a criminal case for two years or more loses his or her status with immediate effect unless his conviction is stayed. 

The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by Surat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi. Following the order, the former Congress president was disqualified as a member of parliament from Wayanad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies

Democracy: US needs a rethink

Democracy: US needs a rethink

Our autocratic public institutions

Our autocratic public institutions

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

 