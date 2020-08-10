Delhi govt's I-Day event unlikely at Chhatrasal Stadium

Covid-19: Delhi govt's Independence Day event unlikely at Chhatrasal Stadium, may shift to Secretariat

  Aug 10 2020
A boy selling Indian national flags looks for customers along a street ahead of the country's 74th Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, in New Delhi on August 10, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi government is unlikely to hold its main Independence Day event at the Chhatrasal Stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and may instead organise a small one at the Secretariat, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hoist the national flag, officials said.

An official in the Directorate of Information and Publicity said that the guest entry for the Independence Day event will be limited to ensure adherence to social-distancing norms.

For years, the Delhi government has been holding a grand event at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, which witnesses flag-hoisting by the chief ministers and followed by several cultural programmes.

"The Independence Day event is expected to be held at Delhi Secretariat this year instead of Chhatrasal Stadium," an official said.

During the event, social-distancing and other anti-Covid-19 measures will be followed, he said. 

