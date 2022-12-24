Cong follows BJP Covid worry cue, questions MP summit

Covid concerns: Digvijaya cites Centre's letter to Bharat Jodo Yatra, points at MP govt's investors summit

He sought to know if Covid rules were different for everyone

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Dec 24 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 16:23 ist
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Against the backdrop of the Union government sending a letter to Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra citing Covid-19 concerns, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has questioned the holding of an investors summit in Madhya Pradesh next month.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Gandhi requesting him to suspend the yatra, which has been drawing sizable crowds, amid the scare from the BF.7 variant of Omicron and chances of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hitting out at the Centre, Singh tweeted, "Is the biggest threat to the Modi government from the citizens of our country? Is there no danger of spreading Covid-19 from foreign nationals coming to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore?” He also asked why such a "notice" was not sent to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the investors' summit and sought to know if Covid rules were different for everyone.

While Singh in his tweet said the summit would take place on January 2, as per the state government it will be held in Indore on January 11-12. Prior to this, a three-day 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' (NRI Day) convention will be organised from January 8 to 11, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to take part.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP
Digvijaya Singh

What's Brewing

What medieval manuscripts teaches about pets

What medieval manuscripts teaches about pets

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 