Delegation of EU MPs in J&K to assess ground situation

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 29 2019, 12:39pm ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2019, 12:39pm ist
A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.

During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people.

 The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
European Union
EU
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Comments (+)
 