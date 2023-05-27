Delhi Cong to meet Kharge on May 29 to discuss ordinance row, support to Kejriwal

Delhi Cong to meet Kharge on May 29 over ordinance row

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • May 27 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 13:14 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Congress leaders are set to have a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 29 on the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi, ANI reported.

Kharge will accordingly take opinions from party leaders on whether to support Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on this issue or not. 

More to follow...
 

