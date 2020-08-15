Delhi LG Anil Baijal hoists tricolour flag at Lt Governor Secretariat

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal hoisted the tricolour at the LG Secretariat on Saturday to mark the country's Independence Day.

The LG also offered his greetings and warms wishes to all on this occasion.

"As we pay homage to the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of freedom struggle who sacrificed their lives for this hard-earned freedom, let us all renew our pledge to serve the nation with even greater sincerity and devotion," Baijal was quoted as saying at the event.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolling out a broad roadmap for the country to become self-reliant in his seventh address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.