Delhi police entered AICC office, alleges Congress

Amid a crackdown on Congress leaders who are protesting over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, some leaders and even MPs have alleged that they were not allowed to go to the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here and many MPs claim that they were not even permitted to leave their house.
"Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India's oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. The BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this," said K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation).
Read | Co-operate with ED officials in probe, Surya tells Gandhis
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "You have closed entry and exit of AICC, what is this going on? A proper response will be given."
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for the third consecutive day for questioning after which the party workers, accompanied by senior leaders, staged a protest outside the ED office.
Several Congress workers, including women, were detained by the Delhi Police.
All the people were stopped at least 1 km before the ED office as the police closed the road by putting up barricades.
The Congress workers sat just before the barricade and raised slogans in favour of their leader and against the present dispensation at the Centre.
