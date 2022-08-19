'Delhi under rule of thugs,' says Gautam Gambhir in connection with Manish Sisodia case

Delhi has been under the rule of a group of thugs led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Friday after the CBI raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.

The BJP MP alleged, "These crooks take loads of money from the people in the name of taxes, spend a percentage of that on promotions and freebies and laugh all the way to the bank with the rest."

Gambhir said further that it has also been alleged that they have used funds from liquor licences in Delhi during the Punjab elections. "It is now time to expose all of them. One by one, their misdeeds are coming out in the open," said the BJP MP.

Also Read | CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me: Manish Sisodia

"First it was the law minister, the health minister, now it is the Deputy chief minister. Very soon the CM will have to answer to the people. Delhi will not tolerate such blatant abuse of power by the CM and his cohort", he said further.

The CBI on Friday conducted raids at 21 locations in the national capital, including the house of Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the new Excise policy case.

Welcoming the CBI raids at 21 places against the new excise policy in Delhi-NCR, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha Vice-President Priyal Bhardwaj said that with the new excise policy of the Delhi government, a conspiracy has not only been hatched to push the national capital under the influence of alcohol, but crime against women has also increased.

She claimed that since the day the sale of liquor has increased in Delhi, domestic violence has also increased from that day. "On the one hand, the Delhi government talks about good education and on the other hand, the youth of Delhi are getting addicted to alcohol," Bhardwaj said.