Derek O'Brien feels Ajay Mishra Teni now in 'un-TENI-able' position as Opposition demands his immediate resignation

After Opposition MPs stepped up demand of Mishra Ajay Mishra Teni's resignation in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday punned on the situation saying that the BJP minister's position is "un-TENI-able" (a play on untenable).

"Punning in #Parliament. The position of @AmitShah‘s deputy and MoS Home is now un-TENI-able," he tweeted.

His remarks came after the Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and called on the government to "sack MoS Home".

During Question Hour, when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a chance to ask questions, he started targeting Ajay Mishra, who he said is still in office despite damning report by the SIT. The speaker continued to appeal to him to ask questions.

Birla said that the House is not for waving placards and raising slogans. He also kept saying that all members would be given a chance to raise questions, but let the Question Hour continue. Ignoring the Speaker's appeal, the MPs of the Opposition parties kept raising slogans and waving placards demanding Minister's resignation.

Due to the ruckus, Speaker Birla adjourned the house till 2 pm.

