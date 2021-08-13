DH Toon | Blame it on the new Parliament's 'vastu'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 05:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 05:08 ist

The government on Thursday claimed that the disruptions in Parliament were pre-planned by the opposition leaders, who had even threatened union ministers with “disastrous things” if certain bills were pushed in the Rajya Sabha.

The government also rejected the opposition allegations that outsiders were brought into the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to rein in unruly members and demanded an apology from opposition leaders for the “unprecedented” scenes in the Upper House.

