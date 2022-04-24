State lawlessness and arbitrariness found a new level and hit fresh ground on Wednesday when bulldozers encroached into the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi and razed homes, small and tiny businesses, and other premises that provided shelter and livelihood to many people.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'
Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector
Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion