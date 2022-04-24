DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2022, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 06:45 ist

State lawlessness and arbitrariness found a new level and hit fresh ground on Wednesday when bulldozers encroached into the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi and razed homes, small and tiny businesses, and other premises that provided shelter and livelihood to many people.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Jahangirpuri violence
DH Cartoon
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

 