DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from Enforcement Directorate

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper, a move the party strongly criticised as one that “reek of vendetta politics” while asserting that its leaders will not bow down before pressure.
