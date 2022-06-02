DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from Enforcement Directorate

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 02 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 02:37 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper, a move the party strongly criticised as one that “reek of vendetta politics” while asserting that its leaders will not bow down before pressure.

Congres
Enforcement Directorate
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics

