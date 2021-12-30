DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon | 'Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 05:49 ist

The licence of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for receiving foreign funds was not renewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) citing “adverse inputs”, an action taken on Christmas day that attracted criticism from various quarters though the organisation sought to play it down.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) West Bengal Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien were among those found fault with the Centre’s action, alleging that the Narendra Modi government has frozen the MoC’s accounts.

However, the MoC issued a statement in the evening clarifying that its FCRA registration has neither been suspended nor cancelled and that there was no freeze on its accounts. “We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved,” it said.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mother Teresa
Indian Politics
DH Toon
Missionaries of Charity

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 